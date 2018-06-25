Boots in the Field: It's Time to Look for Root Worms

Boots in the Field Report with Farm Journal Agronomist Ken Ferrie ( Crop-Tech Consulting )
Farm Journal Agronomist Ken Ferrie of Crop-Tech Consulting is back after a week of vacation, he and covers the gamut in this week’s Boots In the Field Report.
He touches on:
- Doing rootworm floats
- Checking now for grey leaf to make harvest order lists for later
- What happens if the wet conditions continue
- Pulling nitrates for y-dropping
- What diseases to be looking for in beans and why it is good they are dying now
- What it means if you have yellow beans and what will change it
- Atrazine carryover and drift issues
- Warnings about making sure you aren’t sleeping on pollination
Listen to the latest Boots in the Field Report podcast in the player below and on the AgriTalk App.
