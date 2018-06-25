Boots in the Field: It's Time to Look for Root Worms

Boots in Field
Boots in the Field Report with Farm Journal Agronomist Ken Ferrie ( Crop-Tech Consulting )

Farm Journal Agronomist Ken Ferrie of Crop-Tech Consulting is back after a week of vacation, he and covers the gamut in this week’s Boots In the Field Report.

He touches on:

  • Doing rootworm floats 
  • Checking now for grey leaf to make harvest order lists for later
  • What happens if the wet conditions continue 
  • Pulling nitrates for y-dropping 
  • What diseases to be looking for in beans and why it is good they are dying now 
  • What it means if you have yellow beans and what will change it 
  • Atrazine carryover and drift issues 
  • Warnings about making sure you aren’t sleeping on pollination

Listen to the latest Boots in the Field Report podcast in the player below and on the AgriTalk App.

 

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments

About text formats

Restricted HTML

  • Allowed HTML tags: <a href hreflang> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote cite> <code> <ul type> <ol start type> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <h2 id> <h3 id> <h4 id> <h5 id> <h6 id>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
  • Web page addresses and email addresses turn into links automatically.