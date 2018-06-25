Boots in the Field: It's Time to Look for Root Worms

Farm Journal Agronomist Ken Ferrie of Crop-Tech Consulting is back after a week of vacation, he and covers the gamut in this week’s Boots In the Field Report.

He touches on:

Doing rootworm floats

Checking now for grey leaf to make harvest order lists for later

What happens if the wet conditions continue

Pulling nitrates for y-dropping

What diseases to be looking for in beans and why it is good they are dying now

What it means if you have yellow beans and what will change it

Atrazine carryover and drift issues

Warnings about making sure you aren’t sleeping on pollination

Listen to the latest Boots in the Field Report podcast in the player below and on the AgriTalk App.