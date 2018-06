What you see in the field right now is a good indication of how your corn is going to pollinate according to Farm Journal Agronomist Ken Ferrie of Crop-Tech Consulting in his latest Boots in the Field podcast. He also issues a warning to dry areas to watch out for spider mites at the borders.

A look at some of the "sins of spring" from Ken Ferrie. Photo courtesy Crop-Tech Consulting