Blockchain Tech Applied To Bulk Fertilizer Traceability

Using a “DNA barcode” and blockchain-based technology, SafeTraces Inc. has delivered its first system to be used in aiding the traceability of bulk fertilizer. The company says it will deliver 20 D-ART 3000 systems to manufacturers in an unnamed NATO member country.

The D-ART 3000 systems integrate with the bag-filling lines to add the DNA barcodes. These create the traceability to aid in investigating illegal diversion, tax evasion, misuse, and adulteration plague many global commodities. When used with most commodities, SafeTraces DNA Barcodes will be stable for over two years. The D-ART 3000 system is part of SafeTraces' complete solution that includes DNA Barcode customization and dispensing, DNA Barcode tracking systems, test instruments, and test kits.

"The D-ART 3000 is the first system that brings DNA tagging from the laboratory to industrial settings," said Anthony Zografos, CEO of SafeTraces. "We developed an easy-to-use, yet robust and low-cost solution that includes FDA approved, food-grade DNA Barcodes. We are putting the power of modern molecular technologies in the hands of industrial customers and end users. The response from customers in a wide range of industries has been universally enthusiastic."

SafeTraces is actively marketing the D-ART 3000 system to fertilizer manufacturers and government organizations in Africa, Asia, and Europe. In addition, the company is demonstrating the solution for traceability and source assurance in sustainable commodities, such as palm oil, oil seeds, and beans.