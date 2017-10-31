Biofungicide Developed by Seipasa Wins At The Agrow Awards 2017

Seipasa won the Agrow Award 2017 for the Best Formulation Innovation for its Fungisei biofungicide. More than 40 companies were nominated within 15 categories, and the final ceremony was held in London.

According to the panel of experts assessing the nominations, the bio-fungicide developed by Seipasa deserved the award due to the remarkable innovation in their formulation compared to current references in the market.

Fungisei is a broad-spectrum bio-fungicide whose patented technology allows for a liquid formulation based on microorganisms. It presents high stability and its efficacy has been proved under extreme temperature conditions. Fungisei protects against fungus, bacteria and soil-borne diseases while improving crop health. The product shows higher efficacies compared to chemicals and is compatible with integrated pest management, resistance management and organic farming programs.

Seipsas specializes in the formulation, development and marketing of botanical-based solutions (biopesticides, biostimulants and fertilizers) for agriculture. The company is established in more than 20 countries worldwide and has its headquarters in Valencia, Spain.