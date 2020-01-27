Biodiesel Plant Reopens

An Iowa biodiesel plant is reopening after it shut down late last year. The Western Dubuque Biodiesel plant in Farley, Iowa started up production at the plant last week after shutting down for most of December and January.

A representative told AgDay's Betsy Jibben the small refinery exemptions created troubles in the market, but the biodiesel tax credit extension is now the certainty the plant needed to start up again.

President Trump signed a budget deal which included an extension of the $1 per gallon biodiesel blenders tax credit in December.

Related Article:

Update: Biodiesel Tax Credit Included in Appropriation Bill