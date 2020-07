A big ridge of high pressure is still in place for much of the United States. That means heat is likely to stay put longer.

“Much of the country [is] still in those darker red colors, signifying those warmer temperatures,” says AgDay meteorologist Matt Yarosewick. “As we head towards this coming weekend, we’ll be looking at that ridge amplifying in the West. [It’s] not what you want to see if you’re in those drought conditions.”

Watch his forecast for the week here.