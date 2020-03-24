Better Plant Screening Could Lead to Faster Innovation

Each year, breeders examine hundreds of thousands of plant genetic lines to try to pinpoint the few that have promise—this take hours and hours of time and effort. New research from the University of Illinois has found a way to take thousands of potential genetic lines and pair it down to only the most beneficial.

Their research helps map photosynthesis across different scales from leaf-level to identify plants prime to move forward in breeding.

“For plant scientists, this is a major step forward,” said Katherine Meacham-Hensold, postdoctoral researcher who lead the physiological work on the two studies, in a recent news release. “Now we can quickly screen thousands of plants to identify the most promising plants to investigate further using another method that provides more in-depth information but requires more time. Sometimes knowing where to look is the biggest challenge, and this research helps address that.”

Researchers used hyperspectral cameras to find traits related to photosynthesis. The traditional method for analysis takes up to 30 minutes per leaf, while new technology means it takes just 15 seconds per plant.

"Hyperspectral cameras are expensive and their data is not accessible to scientists who lack a deep understanding of computational analysis," said Carl Bernacchi, a research plant physiologist with USDA, Agricultural Research Service (ARS). "Through these studies, our team has taken a technology that was out of reach and made it more available to our research community so that we can unearth traits needed to provide farmers all over the world with higher-yielding crops."

Previous research suggested that plant breeders needed two of these expensive hyperspectral cameras to estimate photosynthetic capacity, but this study proved they needed just one. A camera that captures spectra from 400 to 900 nanometers is sufficient.

The second study took the hyperspectral information and turned it into more usable data for plant scientists. The team used 240 bands of reflectance spectra and a radiative transfer model to identify seven important leaf traits from the hyperspectral information. These seven traits are beneficial to breeders as they’re making decisions.

"Our results suggest we do not always need 'high-resolution' reflectance data to estimate photosynthetic capacity," said Peng Fu, a Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency (RIPE) postdoctoral researcher who lead the studies’ computational work. "We only need around 10 hyperspectral bands-as opposed to several hundred or even a thousand hyperspectral bands-if the data are carefully selected. This conclusion can help pave the way to make meaningful measurements with less expensive cameras."

