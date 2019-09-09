Behrens Announces New Leadership, Brand Focus

Winona, Minn., headquartered Behrens Manufacturing is reintroducing itself with new executives, a redesigned brand, and new product line.

The company, which was founded in 1911, welcomed a new president and CEO last fall in Ron Hornbaker. In January, Horbaker brought on a previous colleague from Sleep Number hiring Pam Schechtman as vice president of marketing. A company press release credits those two as bringing the Sleep Number brand to brick and mortar retail. A third new executive is Dana Busch, who was hired as vice president of sales and had previously worked with Hornbaker at Rockler Companies and Golf Galaxy.

The Behrens brand is now featured on redesigned labeling, packaging and website. Promoting its recyclability, the packaging and products themselves are 100% recyclable. According to the company, it aims to use the best materials to create quality, long-lasting and sustainable products.

The company is continuing to offer is Metalware classics line and has introduced the Metalware Home Industrials line. Both product lines use U.S. manufactured steel, of which 70% starts as scrap metal. The company also highlights a scrap metal recycler locator on its website.

