Behind The Label: An Inside Look At the EPA Approval Process

It takes 10 to 12 years and around $300 million to bring a new pesticide, including herbicides, fungicides or insecticides, to market. While much of that time and money is spent in a lab and on in-field testing, EPA and other governmental agency reviews have started to take a bigger piece of that pie.

In addition, products have to re-register every 15 or so years with updated data. Dicamba, for example, is undergoing the re-registration process as part of the earlier conditional registration.

Here’s a quick look at what EPA requires for registration review: