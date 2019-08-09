Behind Closed Doors: A Look At USDA’s Lock Up Area

On Sunday night, employees with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will head into “lock up” until those big report numbers are released Monday.

USDA has to go into “lock-up” before every major report, including the monthly Crop Production report conducted by NASS.

AgDay National Reporter Betsy Jibben has an exclusive look at what that lock-up looks like in Washington D.C. behind closed doors. She talks with Lance Honig, the Chief of Crops Branch with NASS.