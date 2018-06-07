Beck’s Launches New Nematicide and Insecticide Seed Treatment

Nemasect will soon be offered standard in Beck’s Escalate seed treatment packages on corn and soybeans. The product provides protection against all nematode species and many soil-dwelling insects.

“Nematodes are undetectable by the human eye, which makes it easy to underestimate the damage they can cause to a corn or soybean plant,” says Scott Beck, president of Beck’s Hybrids. “What makes Nemasect truly different is that it’s not just a nematicide, it also has activity on many soil-dwelling insects. By adding Nemasect to our Escalate seed treatment, farmers will have the best possible protection for their seed at no additional charge.”

The broad-spectrum nematicide kills nematodes within 48 hours of application, with residual activity for up to 60 days after planting. It uses multi-site mode of action against eggs and juveniles to ward off resistance.

Additionally, Nemasect provides dual modes of action against soil-dwelling insects such as corn rootworm, seed corn maggot, grubs and wireworms.

The company says it shows a 12.2 bu. per acre advantage in corn and a 3.5 bu. per acre advantage in soybeans from two years of testing against the competitive standard.

Escalate’s corn seed treatment includes Nemasect, Poncho/VOTiVO 2.3, five fungicides and two additional biologicals. In soybeans farmers have the option to add ILeVO for protection against suddent death syndrome.