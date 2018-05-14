Be Recognized Among the Best In Ag Retail

Wanted: Innovative, tech-savvy, environmentally conscious, civic-minded ag retailer with outstanding employees and solid track record. Must build and maintain customer loyalty, foster community goodwill and cultivate industry relationships. The successful applicant will be recognized as the 2018 Retailer of the Year.

“Ag retailers make significant contributions to feeding the world and responsible stewardship of our natural resources,” says Daren Coppock, who is president and CEO of the Agricultural Retailers Association. “The organizations ARA has recognized with this award are representative of the commitment we share to farmers, the rural economy and the broader agricultural community.”

The award, presented by Monsanto and AgPro, annually recognizes the best in ag retail. Retailer of the Year is a symbol of quality and an emblem of prestige. Past winners include Asmus Farm Supply, Gar Tootelian, The Andersons, NEW Cooperative, Morral Companies, South Dakota Wheat Growers and the Lyman/Tremont Group.

“We were truly honored to be chosen as ARA’s 2017 Retailer of the Year,” says Amy Asmus, co-owner of Asmus Farm Supply. “At Asmus Farm Supply, we steward our daily lives to optimize our business and the businesses of our grower-partners. We work to optimize our community and our industry and to optimize our tools, assets and environment. Being chosen to receive this award confirms to us that what we do is being noticed, that what we do is making a difference and that what we do matters.”

Retailers are judged based on seven criteria: effective employee relations, environmental stewardship and sustainability, reliability, community and industry leadership, civic involvement, technology utilization and business innovation.

The process has changed slightly for 2018. The application has been streamlined, and retailers may apply directly for the award.

The winner will be recognized at the ARA Conference & Expo, Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, at the Boca Raton Resort and Club in Boca Raton, Fla.

Additionally, the winning retailer will receive two round-trip airline tickets to the ARA Conference & Expo, two-night accommodations at the Boca Raton Resort and Club, dinner with Monsanto representatives and ARA officers, a two-page article in AgPro magazine spotlighting the winning retail facility, special award presentation at the ARA Conference & Expo, a cut lead crystal award suitable for display and a round-trip flight to St. Louis for a tour of Monsanto’s biotech research facility and a meeting with senior executives.

Apply online at www.aradc.org/ROY. The submission deadline is June 30.