Be Informed On The Latest Rail Issues

In the most recent episode of the AgPro podcast, Richard Gupton, senior vice president of public policy at ARA, shares how the organization is working to resolve rail issues such as demurrage charge complaints with the Surface Transportation Board.

Gupton says it’s important these complaints are handled in a streamlined and abbreviated process.

He also makes note that the STB is a five seat board, of which only three seats are currently filled.

"We are working to try to get the administration and Congress to fill those other seats," he says.

On Nov. 21, you have an opportunity to get up to speed with an applicable overview of the Surface Transportation Board (STB), and, in particular, the Rail Customer and Public Assistance program.

ARA is hosting a webinar with a representative from the Surface Transportation Board. Michael Higgins, deputy director at STB will lead the webinar on rail transportation issues and answer questions from participants.

Click here to register for the webinar, taking place Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. EST.



