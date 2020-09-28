Bayer’s Future of Farming Dialogue goes virtual this year

Bayer’s Crop Science Division’s Future of Farming Dialogue has changed from an in-person event to a virtual series.

On Sept. 30, the series features “Hunger for None?: COVID-19 and its Impact on Global Supply Chains,” focusing on the food resiliency and the supply chain challenges resulting from the pandemic.

The monthly series continues into January with topics ranging from Bayer’s latest innovation and technology to sustainable farming. The theme is “Everyone. Everywhere,” and encourages conversations on the future of agriculture, according to a news release.

The COVID-19 seminar is at 8:30 a.m. Central Sept. 30. For more information and to register, visit Bayer’s Future of Farming Dialogue online hub.



