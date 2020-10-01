Bayer XtendFlex® Soybeans Tolerate Three Major Herbicides, Now Approved for Import in the EU

In a long-awaited announcement, the European Union Monday stated it would approve Bayer’s XtendFlex® soybeans for import. These multi-biotech traited soybeans feature tolerance to glyphosate, dicamba and glufosinate. According to Lisa Streck, North America soybean launch lead at Bayer Crop Science, this is the first soybean on the market to have tolerance to all three herbicides.

“Farmers will see a lot of different flexibility in the herbicide program that they can put together based on the needs of their individual farm,” Streck said about producers using XtendFlex soybeans.

With EU's approval, Bayer plans for a full launch of XtendFlex soybeans in 2021. They will launch the product in the U.S. and Canada and are ready to supply 20 million acres of the product.

“We’ve seen great demand for XtendFlex soybeans from our customers,” said Streck in a recent press release. “Based on that demand, we’ve developed a supply plan to meet the market demand in 2021, across all maturities, Bayer brands and licensees. We expect the launch of XtendFlex to match the launch scale of Roundup Ready 2 Xtend soybeans, which were planted on 20 million acres in their first year of commercial availability. This technology offers outstanding yield potential and weed control flexibility that will benefit soybean farmers across the U.S.”

Bayer had a robust XtendFlex soybean field-trial plan across the country this growing season, so producers can be looking soon for harvest results. Growers can reach out to their Bayer reps to learn more about the harvest and this product in their area.

Known for their strong commitment to the soybean industry, Bayer’s release of XtendFlex soybeans is the second major trait launch in the past five years. “This really highlights Bayer’s continued commitment to soybean innovation and bringing products to the marketplace that help farmers solve the tough challenges on their farms,” Streck said.

Money-Back Guarantee for Dicamba

One major question on farmers’ minds, as they make seed purchases that include dicamba tolerances, is: Will I be able to apply dicamba with these seeds? EPA is still in the decision-making process on whether or not the product will be approved for over-the-top use.

“We’re going to continue to support farmers that use the system, and we’re going to give them a seed unit price reduction if they purchased Xtend seed if XtendiMax isn’t available for use in 2021,” Alex Zenteno, Bayer dicamba product manager, said. “If they purchase cotton, they get a $40 unit reduction. Depending on if they purchase XtendFlex versus Xtend, they get a $3 to $7 unit reduction.”

Farmers will receive this guarantee if EPA doesn’t approve the XtendiMax product altogether, or if the decision doesn’t come before Feb. 20, 2021.

“This is very significant because this program is very costly, but we feel really strongly about the regulatory process that we’re going towards with EPA,” Zenteno said. “We should have registration in a pretty timely manner.”

Bayer wants producers to plant with confidence and is committed to making that happen.



