Bayer Weighs Selling Its Vet Unit in Post-Monsanto Revamp

(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG is considering a sale of its animal-health business as it scrutinizes its portfolio in the aftermath of the $63 billion Monsanto Co. acquisition, people familiar with the company’s plans said.

Bayer is evaluating animal health as part of a broader review, though a sale isn’t imminent, said the people, who asked not to be named because the appraisal hasn’t been made public. No final decisions have been made, and it’s still possible the German company could decide to keep the business.

An animal-health sale would be one way for Chief Executive Officer Werner Baumann to raise cash as he works to secure growth for the health-care half of the company, which is facing a patent expiration on its top-selling heart drug Xarelto in the coming years. Bayer could gain 6 billion euros to 7 billion euros ($6.9 billion to $8.1 billion) if it sells animal health, enough to make the pharmaceutical division “nimble again,” Sanford C. Bernstein analysts said in a note this month.

A spokesman for Bayer declined to comment.

