Bayer Shuts Down Several U.S. Offices Over Coronavirus Concerns

Today Bayer announced it will close its Creve Coeur, St. Louis site after learning an employee is under investigation for coronavirus infection. While the employee has not been confirmed with the virus, the company says it is taking caution.

Bayer provided the following statement:

We take the risk of the coronavirus seriously and are taking all necessary measures to keep our employees and neighbors safe. The primary goal is to ensure the health and safety of our employees, but at the same time to act with reason and judgment. Working closely with health officials, Bayer is temporarily closing the Bayer campus in Creve Coeur, Missouri, until further notice to implement additional cleaning measures in common areas, and, as a proactive measure out of an abundance of caution. Bayer is also temporarily closing The Climate Corporation’s City Place 4 sites in St. Louis, as well as its campuses in Whippany, NJ, and Morristown, NJ, in order to implement additional cleaning measures in common areas and as a proactive measure, out of an abundance of caution.

The company says it’s a “fluid situation” and has no update on how long this will last.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). The CDC recommends the following measures of prevention:

Avoid contact with sick people

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Stay home when sick

Cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing

Regularly sanitize frequently touched objects

Wash your hands frequently or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Stay tuned for more updates concerning the virus’ impact on agriculture, markets and consumers.



