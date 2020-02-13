Bayer to Launch New Herbicide Mode of Action

With stakes in the fight against tough-to-control and resistant weeds at an all-time high, Bayer is adding a new tool to farmers’ toolboxes in coming years. The company says it will introduce a new herbicide mode of action.

“Bayer announced a molecule in Phase 2 of early development which has demonstrated effective control of key resistant grasses in research,” Bayer said in a news release.

Right now, the company has not announced a name for the new broad acre, post-emergent herbicide.

The last new herbicide mode of action was introduced more than 30 years ago—HPPD inhibitors. A new mode of action is different than a new active ingredient as active ingredients are essentially a subset of a mode of action. That said, if approved through the regulatory process, this new mode of action would represent a novel attack on weeds.

Each new herbicide takes about one decade and $250 million to come to market. The process includes internal efficacy and safety testing, Environmental Protection Agency regulatory testing and other requirements and state-level approvals. Each of these hurdles must be jumped before the product gets into the hands of farmers.

"Discovery of this molecule is being complemented by a discovery-phase program to identify and develop a corresponding biotechnology trait to convey herbicide tolerance and initial approaches are under evaluation," the Bayer press release continues.

As with all herbicides, stewardship of this new mode of action is critical. Overuse or improper use of any herbicide can lead to selection resistance in weeds and it doesn’t take long for resistance to occur. Remember herbicide best management practices for this and all herbicides.

Stay tuned for more updates on this new herbicide mode of action as information becomes available.

