Bayer Crop Science Backs Away From 2020 Farm Shows

Bayer Crop Science has announced it will not be exhibiting at any “large ag events” for the remainder of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This decision was made in an effort to help ensure the safety and well-being of farmers, their families, our valued partners, and the rural communities we all share, as well as the health of Bayer Crop Science employees,” the company stated in a news release. “Since the spread of COVID-19 began to accelerate in the United States in the spring, Bayer has taken significant measures to help ensure the health and wellbeing of its employees, customers and other stakeholders.”

Bayer stated this announcement of not attending farm shows is aligned and consistent with advice from health authorities, including the CDC with measures to maintain social distancing and avoid large group gatherings.

The company says it will be investing in online field days, agronomy webinars and branded experiences.

“While video and digital experiences can’t fully replace the fellowship and fun of in-person events, it’s exciting to try new ways of connecting with customers to share information about plot and field results, agronomic insights, new product and technology updates, and more,” Lisa Safarian, President, Bayer Crop Science North America said in a news release. “We fully expect to be back at farm shows next year, and we look forward to gathering with our customers, colleagues and partners across the industry once again."

Bayer is also committed to continue to support the youth organizations and non-for-profits that typically use farm shows and late summer events for fundraising. This includes 4H, Agriculture Future of America and FFA, for which the company says they will have more announcements coming.

