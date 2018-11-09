Bayer and Pivot Bio Collaborate on Soybean Inoculant

Earlier this week Pivot Bio and Monsanto Company, a member of the Bayer group, announced a collaboration they entered earlier this year to develop a new soybean inoculant. The collaboration focuses on developing Bradyrhizobium strains with enhanced nitrogen production.

“No single entity can solve the challenges farmers around the globe are facing—producing food for a growing world population on fewer acres in a sustainable manner,” said Scott Bollman, microbial traits portfolio lead at Bayer in a recent news release. “Pivot Bio’s deep knowledge of improving natural soil microbes—and their dedication to developing product that improve on-farm sustainability—make them ideal partners for this research.”

In the U.S., Bayer develops its biologicals at R&D sites in West Sacramento, Cali., La Jolla, Cali., and Chesterfield, Mo. Field testing the first microbes could begin as early as 2021.

“We are committed to finding innovative solutions that help farmers be more productive while reducing their environmental footprint,” said Karten Temme, CEO and co-founder of Pivot Bio. “A new Bradyrhizobium solution co-created by Pivot Bio and Bayer has the potential to do both.”

Financial details of the collaboration were not disclosed.