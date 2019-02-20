BASF Sells Clearfield Canola and Trunemco Seed Treatment

This week BASF sold two product lines or production systems to competitors. The company sold Trunemco nematode management seed treatment to Nufarm. It also sold the Clearfield canola production system in the U.S. and Canada to Corteva Agriscience, the agriculture division of DowDuPont.

Nufarm officials said Trunemco will be commercialized in a number of key global markets and is expected to be launched this year in the U.S., pending EPA registration. The seed treatment is a nematode management solution that is a combination of a microorganism and biochemical to defend against a broad spectrum of nematodes.

“Trunemco provides soybean producers with the opportunity to move beyond traditional chemistry-based products to address the threat of nematodes by managing the plant’s natural defenses,” said Tom Kroll, Nufarm seed treatment product and technical services manager in a recent news release. “An additional related benefit is its low toxicity profile which significantly improves handling ease for growers/applicators, allowing them to improve their bottom line.”

The seed treatment can be used in corn, cotton and soybeans. In addition to nematode protection, it contains a microbial that boosts root health and seedling vigor.

Corteva Agriscience’s acquisition of Clearfield canola means the company gains a non-genetically modified, herbicide tolerant canola system consists of the herbicide tolerance trait and Imidazolinone (IMI) herbicides. It also sells a herbicide in Canada under the brand Ares.

The company previously licensed the Clearfield canola trait in Pioneer and Brevant seed brands. Corteva announced it will expand Clearfield’s position to include out-licensing to other seed companies in the U.S. and Canada.

“[The acquisition] positions us well to deliver a holistic trait and herbicide solution to growers,” said Rajan Gajaria, executive vice president business platforms for Corteva Agriscience in a recent news release. “This transaction supports Corteva Agriscience in supplying genetics for one of the most consumed vegetable oils globally, together with the heart-healthy Omega-9 oil segment, which reflects our continued focus on addressing consumer and farmer needs through differentiated offerings.”