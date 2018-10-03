BASF Receives EPA Registration For Inscalis Insecticide

A new insecticide from BASF, Inscalis, has received EPA registration to control piercing-sucking insect pests in soybeans, cotton, citrus and other crops.

“Inscalis insecticide is a new active ingredient with a unique mode of action that provides effective control of devastating piercing-sucking insect pests, such as aphids, whiteflies and certain psyllids,” said Christa Kirk, BASF technical market manager in a press release. “Once these insects infiltrate a field, they can cause costly damage to the quality and yield of a crop. Farmers can choose from several Inscalis formulations as part of their resistance and integrated pest management plans, giving them more operational control over their crops.”

According to BASF, the new formulation works by moving through the leaf to control pests that may be living on the underside of leaves. Inscalis provides fast onset of action, which causes insect feeding to quickly stop, limiting the spread of damage and transmission of viral pathogens.

“As piercing-sucking pests become more diverse and adaptable, it’s more important than ever to continue to develop new tools that will meet a farmer’s ever-changing needs,” Kirk said. In addition, BASF says Inscalis insecticide has low toxicity to beneficial insects, including pollinators.

The Inscalis active ingredient was discovered by the Japanese company Meiji Seika Pharma Co. Ltd (Meiji) and the Kitasato Institute, including 2015 Nobel Prize recipient, Dr. Satoshi Omura, and co-developed with Meiji.