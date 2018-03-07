BASF Considers Another Major Seed Purchase

Bayer is selling its entire vegetable seeds business—and BASF is contemplating yet another seed purchase. Operating under the global name Nunhems, Bayer is selling the vegetable seeds business to appease European Union (EU) concerns over its pending acquisition of Monsanto. Bayer recently stated it’s in exclusive talks with BASF for the transaction.

BASF has already purchased the LibertyLink platform, including traits and herbicides, as well as the field crop seed businesses and research and development capabilities from Bayer. The field crop seed business purchase specifically includes:

Global cottonseed (excluding India and South Africa)

Oilseed rape and canola business in North America and Europe

Soybean seed business (including Credenz brand soybeans and upcoming HPPD-tolerant technologies)

If the vegetable business deal goes through, this marks another notable step for BASF into the seeds business.

“At this stage, no definitive agreements have been concluded,” BASF said in a statement provided to AgWeb. Any deal would depend on Bayer’s successful closure of the Monsanto acquisition.

The EU recently extended its examination of the Bayer-Monsanto deal until April 5. Bayer expects the deal to close in the second quarter of 2018.