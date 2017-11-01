BASF, Arysta Offer New Weed Killing Tools

As resistant weeds reproduce, farmers need more tools in the toolbox to gain control. BASF is offering Zidua SC, a suspension concentrate liquid formulation herbicide and Arysta LifeScience is offering Everest 3.0 with safener technology.

Zidua SC is a group 15 herbicide that target weeds such as waterhemp and Palmer amaranth. “Our research trials have shown that Zidua SC herbicide provides up to two weeks longer residual control of these challenging weeds,” says Dainel Waldstein, BASF technical marketing manager.

BASF says Zidua SC is the lowest use rate of any group 15 herbicide to give farmers more options when selecting the right rate for their fields. The product also offers a wide application from fall to early pre-plant to early post-emerge in corn and soybeans. Zidua SC is labeled for use in corn, cotton, peanuts, soybeans, sunflowers and wheat.

Everest 3.0 is a group 2 herbicide with “new carrier technology” to provide broad-spectrum broad leaf and grass control. “EVEREST 3.0 changes the game for weed control in spring, durum and winter wheat,” says Chad Effertz, head of research and development, Arysta.

The new wheat herbicide formulation is highly concentrated to allow for lower use rates and boasts a longer shelf life. Arysta says it controls yellow foxtail, wild oat, green foxtail, bromes, barnyard grass and rattail fescue. Applicatino for spring, winter and durum wheat is from one leaf up to 60 days before harvest.