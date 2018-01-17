Balance GT Gains EU Approval

Bayer and MS Technologies received a green light for Balance GT soybeans for food and feed uses from European Commission. The companies have already gained approval from U.S., Canada and Brazil for cultivation.

The two companies have been collaborating on soybeans since 2007. Balance GT soybeans are the companies’ newest weed management system. The soybeans are tolerant to glufosinate, glyphosate and HPPD inhibitors. First launch will be in 2019 in the U.S.

Balance GT soybeans will eventually be able to use Balance Bean, and HPPD herbicide, but as of right now it is not approved for use on soybeans.