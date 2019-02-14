Authorities ID Man Who Died After Going into Grain Bin in Nebraska

Authorities have released the name of a man who died in southeast Nebraska’s Otoe County after climbing into a grain bin to clear a jammed auger.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office has identified him as 69-year-old Dennis Meyer, who lived in rural Nebraska City.

Rescue workers and medics were called to a farm northeast of Unadilla around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s office says rescue workers cut into the bin to reach the man later identified as Meyer, but they were too late. He was declared dead at the site.

Autopsy results are pending.