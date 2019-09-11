Atticus Introduces Three Herbicide Families

Atticus, a branded-generic manufacturer of fungicides, herbicides and insecticides, is expanding its suite of pre-emerge and PPO herbicide products. The 17 new soybean herbicides are categorized in three product families, which include S-metolachlor and PPO mixtures. See the tables below for full details.

Aquesta is a sulfentrazone family of pre-emerge herbicides that also feature supplementary ingredients such as cloransulam, metribuzin and chlorimuron. Aquestra herbicides provide control of broadleaf and grass weeds.

Zaltus is a pre-plant or pre-emergence herbicide family formulated with flumioxazin for residual power and supplementary active ingredients targeting stubborn and resistant weeds.

MetalliS products use S-metolachlor and complementary active ingredients to control many broadleaf, grass and sedge weeds. MetalliS herbicides provide more flexibility for season-long weed control.

Atticus provided these product charts with active ingredients and their product comparisons: