Atticus Acquires Tacoma Ag, Expands Generic Crop Protection Portfolio

Privately-owned Atticus has acquired fellow generic crop protection company Tacoma Ag. Tacoma Ag was founded in 2009 with co-owners Kevin Howard and Bryan Wilson.

The combined company is headquartered in Cary, N.C., and develops, manufactures and markets post-patent fungicides, herbicides and insecticides. The acquisition expands the company’s portfolio, particularly with new herbicide offerings.

According to a company news release, Randy Canady, Atticus Founder and CEO says Howard will have an active role in the company, and Wilson will be a part-time advisor to the business.

The company plans a fully consolidated product portfolio with registrations completed by the fall of this year.