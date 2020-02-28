Attend Farm Journal Hemp College on March 25 in Lubbock

Are you interested in hemp production but don’t know where to get accurate, reliable information? If so, Farm Journal and the U.S. Hemp Growers Association want to help you get on the right production path at their Hemp College on March 25 in Lubbock, Texas.
During this one-day event, industry experts will discuss the best agronomic practices for hemp production and will also touch upon marketing, legal considerations and policy news.
Educational sessions offered during this one-day event will address:
- How to source high-quality seed
- Hemp nutrient needs from A to Z
- Pest, weed and disease management
- In-season management and harvest practices
- Steps to developing a marketing plan
- Legal considerations for hemp production
Farmers, retailers and agronomists can register (through March 6) for $169. After March 6, the registration price is $199.
The Tentative Farm Journal Hemp College Agenda
7:45 - 8:00 AM: Welcome
8:00 - 8:30 AM: The New Era For Hemp, Michael Bowman, Co-Founder, First Crop, Santa Fe, New Mexico
8:30 - 9:30 AM: How to Grow Hemp: A Farmer's Perspective, Dion Oakes, Wright-Oakes, LLC, San Luis Valley, Colorado
9:30 - 10:00 AM: The Legal Outlook For Hemp In 2020, Heidi Mehaffey, Counsel, Hoban Law Group
10:00 - 10:30 AM: Break
10:30 - 11:30 AM: Selecting and Managing Hemp Genetics, Matt Gibbs, CEO of Sunrise Genetics, Fort Collins, Colorado
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: What to Plan for in the First Year of Production and Marketing, Calvin Trostle, Texas A&M University
12:30- 1:30 PM: Lunch and Panel Discussion - The Questions Farmers Ask Most
- Kyle Bingham, Texas Farmer
- Tillery Timmons-Simms, Executive Director of Texas Hemp Growers Association
- Nicholas Berg, Research Fellow at the Rawls College of Business, Texas Tech University
1:30 - 2:30 PM: Steps to Select Your Processor Partner
2:30 - 3:30 PM: Meeting Your Hemp Crop's Nutrient Needs
3:30 - 4:00 PM: All Speaker Panel
*Tentative Schedule. Speaker and topic announcements coming soon.
