Attend Farm Journal Hemp College on March 25 in Lubbock

Are you interested in hemp production but don’t know where to get accurate, reliable information? If so, Farm Journal and the U.S. Hemp Growers Association want to help you get on the right production path at their Hemp College on March 25 in Lubbock, Texas.

During this one-day event, industry experts will discuss the best agronomic practices for hemp production and will also touch upon marketing, legal considerations and policy news.

Educational sessions offered during this one-day event will address:

How to source high-quality seed

Hemp nutrient needs from A to Z

Pest, weed and disease management

In-season management and harvest practices

Steps to developing a marketing plan

Legal considerations for hemp production

Farmers, retailers and agronomists can register (through March 6) for $169. After March 6, the registration price is $199.

The Tentative Farm Journal Hemp College Agenda

7:45 - 8:00 AM: Welcome

8:00 - 8:30 AM: The New Era For Hemp, Michael Bowman, Co-Founder, First Crop, Santa Fe, New Mexico

8:30 - 9:30 AM: How to Grow Hemp: A Farmer's Perspective, Dion Oakes, Wright-Oakes, LLC, San Luis Valley, Colorado

9:30 - 10:00 AM: The Legal Outlook For Hemp In 2020, Heidi Mehaffey, Counsel, Hoban Law Group

10:00 - 10:30 AM: Break

10:30 - 11:30 AM: Selecting and Managing Hemp Genetics, Matt Gibbs, CEO of Sunrise Genetics, Fort Collins, Colorado

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: What to Plan for in the First Year of Production and Marketing, Calvin Trostle, Texas A&M University

12:30- 1:30 PM: Lunch and Panel Discussion - The Questions Farmers Ask Most

Kyle Bingham, Texas Farmer

Tillery Timmons-Simms, Executive Director of Texas Hemp Growers Association

Nicholas Berg, Research Fellow at the Rawls College of Business, Texas Tech University

1:30 - 2:30 PM: Steps to Select Your Processor Partner

2:30 - 3:30 PM: Meeting Your Hemp Crop's Nutrient Needs

3:30 - 4:00 PM: All Speaker Panel

*Tentative Schedule. Speaker and topic announcements coming soon.

