Assert Confidence In Your Recommendations

Steve Carlsen, Levesol and crop enhancement manager with West Central, says tight farm economics highlight the need for retailers to help farmers place products for maximum return.

“In these tighter times, retailers know they need to make the best recommendations for their growers; they have to feel confident that the products will give the results the farmer wants,” he says. You can read more about West Central’s The Phosphorus Project here.

Tim Laatsch with Koch Agronomic Services advises retailers to stay rooted in the 4Rs.

“We’ve long been advocates of 4R nutrient management – protecting the nitrogen investment against loss is an important part of that,” Laatsch explains. “Now that we’re offering nitrogen stabilizers for all three major forms of nitrogen, retailers have even more tools to help farmers.”

Read more about Koch’s latest nitrogen stabilizer here.

