Asmus Farm Supply Owners Receive 2017 Emerging Philanthropist Award

Harlan and Amy Asmus were presented with the 2017 Order of the Knoll Emerging Philanthropist Award on Friday, Oct. 13.

The award recognizes individuals or couples who have provided philanthropic support and creative leadership to the Iowa State University Foundation and Iowa State University through the advancement of philanthropy.

“We are thankful for this opportunity to share our story and love for Iowa State,” says Amy. “When it came time for Harlan and me to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our family-owned business, we wanted to give something back to the agriculture industry that we work in. It was natural to look to Iowa State as a vehicle for that giving.”

The Asmus’ graduated from Iowa State in 1987; Harlan with a degree in management and Amy with a degree in graphic design. After graduation, the Iowa natives returned to work at the Asmus family business in Rake, Iowa. In 2004, they purchased Asmus Farm Supply. The couple is also involved in SecureTracs, a collaboration of experienced agronomists in the field of asset tracking and tank reconditioning.

As just one aspect of their involvement with Iowa State, they established the “Into the Field” fund in the department of agronomy to provide field training for students.

“Our giving is for the good of the whole,” says Amy, “whether for new band uniforms or the field agronomy initiative, we like supporting groups rather than individuals. That type of giving isn’t always as visible, but we hope it makes a difference in the lives of many people.”

