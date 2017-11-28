Asmus Farm Supply Named Retailer of the Year

The 2017 Retailer of the Year is Asmus Farm Supply (AFS) based in Rake, Iowa. AFS, operated by second-generation owners Harlan and Amy Asmus. AFS specializes in crop protection, plant nutrition, seed sales and seed treatment.

“Asmus farm supply started in the 1950s by my late father Harvey,” says Harlan. “Our customer relationships go deep—decades and three generations. And we also have some that are prospects for the first year, but with all our customer relationships we really view them as partnerships.”

Husband and wife Harlan and Amy have grown the business from one location to five, and have become well-known and respected industry leaders. Sons Holden and Garrett are now involved, as is Holden’s wife Billie.

“The family business goes beyond the ownership of the business. Everyone who works for and with Asmus Farm Supply is really part of that family,” says Amy.

Today, AFS serves farmers in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. All of their agronomists are Certified Crop Advisors.

“Part of what sets us apart is our knowledge, and our trusted farm advisors standing with our growers,” Amy says.

AFS conducts its own product trial program—First to the Field. It’s a two-year program that starts on ground farmed by the Asmus family. Then the tests transition to customer fields with side-by-side comparison trials.

AFS has also launched a joint venture, Secure Tracks, which is a mobile app platform that tracks the use and location of bulk tanks.

The ARA Retailer of the Year Award sponsored by Monsanto and AgPro Magazine is a recognized symbol of quality and prestige within the industry. This coveted award honors an ag retailer, large or small, who represents the best of the best.

Retailers that apply for the award are evaluated based on innovative business practices, community and industry leadership, environmental stewardship, reliability, technology utilization, customer service and effective employee development programs. The award is open to all sizes and types of retailers.

Recent winners have included Gar Tootelian, The Andersons, NEW Cooperative, Morral Companies, Wheat Growers, Lyman/Tremont Group, Central Valley Ag and Willard Agri-Service. The annual award is selected by the members of the Ara Executive Committee.

The award recipient received two complimentary registrations, two round-trip airline tickets and two nights of accommodations at the ARA Conference and Expo. They also receive round-trip accommodations to meet with Monsanto representatives and ARA officers for a VIP dinner and tour of Monsanto’s state of the art research facilities in St. Louis, MO.

Read more in the January issue of AgPro.