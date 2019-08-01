Asmark Applicator Training Course Still Open For Registration

Professional applicators of crop protection products with three or less years of experience are reminded the early fall months are a great time to hone their skills, while the challenges and experiences from the 2019 spring season are still fresh in their minds.

The Asmark Institute has seats remaining for the beginning Applicator Training Course designed specifically for individuals with less than three years of experience. The next classroom training is August 13-16, 2019, at the Applicator Training Center in Bloomington, Illinois. Seats are still available for applicators and producers interested in attending one of the four remaining sessions.

The course, designed for professional applicators, as well as producers who do their own application, helps trainees hone their skills and understand professionalism and the importance of their role.

The four-day, hands-on course offers practical learning experiences and covers:

• basic math and measurements for proper pesticide mixtures

• safe operation of several application machines used in the industry while maneuvering field entrances, railroad crossings, overgrown entrances and roads and field conditions

• fundamentals of machine maintenance

• understanding sprayer components and systems

• proper tank cleanout procedures

• the importance of recordkeeping

• reducing or eliminating off-target applications due to spray drift

• the differences in tank additives

• reading and understanding product labels

Three additional courses remain and will be held the weeks of August 27-30, September 3-6 and September 10-13. The Applicator Training classes are held at the Applicator Training Center in Bloomington, Illinois, which opened in June 2017 through collaboration between the Asmark Institute and AGCO.

For more information about the beginning Applicator Training Course or to register, go to https://www.asmark.org/TrainingCourses/applicator-training.cgi.

