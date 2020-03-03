ASFMRA: Introduction to Cannabis: Operations and Valuation

JoAnn Wall, ARA, was the instructor at a recent seminar for the Colorado Chapter of the ASFMRA entitled Introduction to Cannabis: Operations and Valuation. ASFMRA caught up with Wall to gain an instructor’s perspective on the value and benefits of ASFMRA Chapter Meetings and education offerings.

Why should chapter members consider attending these multi-day chapter meetings?

I don’t think there is any better place to get quality education on timely topics than ASFMRA Chapter offerings. Chapter meetings combine education, networking, and fun in a single location –why wouldn’t you want to take part?

Can you elaborate on the value of courses like ‘Introduction to Cannabis’ and why members and non-members alike should consider attending these unique ASFMRA offerings?

The Cannabis course specifically has a lot of unique elements that are not found in a lot of other agricultural real estate courses. For starters, there really aren’t any “experts.” This is a new use type and the rules and market surrounding it are changing on a daily basis. As appraisers, it’s our instinct to seek out knowledge when we are presented with an unknown topic, so this provides a valuable first step in that discovery.

What do educational offerings such as these offer rural property professionals in regards to their overall career aspirations?

Education and training are key to protecting the public’s trust, while at the same time defending against those who would seek to tear down our expertise. There is no other organization that offers the caliber of education pertaining to rural real estate than the ASFRMA, either online or in person. I use the knowledge I’ve gained every day.

What benefit does an ASFMRA membership carry for rural property professionals, in your experience?

Obviously, access to courses and other education material is critically important to our profession, but ASFMRA membership comes with so much more than just education. Networking, friendship, business development, and professional partnerships continue to add value to my membership on a daily basis.

How has obtaining the ARA designation changed your career and goals?

I was able to prove to myself and my peers that my work goes beyond the bare minimum. I am proud of that fact and while the ARA has not led to “more work,” it has led to greater acknowledgment of my professional work, and that’s valuable in and of itself.



JoAnn Wall, ARA has specialized in agricultural and rural property appraising since 1998. Her appraisal work includes a variety of use types including irrigated farmland, general industrial properties, rural residential estates, and more. She attained the designation of Accredited Rural Appraiser (ARA) in 2008 and currently serves on the Executive Committee of the California Chapter of ASFMRA, as well as the Education and Accreditation Committee for National ASFMRA.

