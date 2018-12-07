ASFMRA Honors Award Winners at 89th Annual Conference

Members of the society enthusiastically recognized Richard K. Isaacson, AFM, ARA, as the Farm Manager of the Year and Brian J. Gatzke, ARA, as the Appraisal Professional of the Year. Isaacson, who hails from Marion, Iowa, was honored for his impact on the farm management profession, the clients who he serves and his support of the next generation of farm managers and landowners. Gatzke, who hails from Brookings, S.D., was recognized for his impact on the profession through involvement in appraisal education courses, participation as an adjunct professor at South Dakota State University, involvement as a co-chair of the ASFMRA Government Relations Committee and engagement in many community organizations.

Members were also honored for membership milestones. Celebrating 50 years of membership with the society were Henry Long from Hoover, Ala., and Robert A. Luening from Madison, Wis.

Recognized for 40 years of ASFMRA membership were Robert C. Belt; David R. Brate; Andrew P. Brorsen Sr., ARA; David W. Bruner; Allen Parke Carter, AFM-Retired; Roger P. Christensen, AAC; Donald K. Cochran, ARA; Donald A. Fisher, ARA; Thomas A. Forsberg; Joseph E. Hafley; Richard C. Hahn; James E. Hanna, ARA; Jeffrey D. Haugen, ARA-Retired; John P. Hickey, ARA; Philip M. Holder; Donald L. Jones, AFM-Retired; David R. Joos, ARA; Dwain D. McMullen; Jim H. Nutt III; Ronald D. Ratcliff; James D. Rawson; John W. Reynolds, ARA, RPRA; Mark W. Richey; Terry L. Rider; Norbert F. Schexnayder Jr., ARA; L. Reid Schott, ARA-Retired; James M. Webb; William V. Weber; Tim E. Whitener, ARA; and Robert W. Young, ARA.

ASFMRA also recognized 19 newly accredited farm managers, 10 newly accredited rural appraisers, two newly accredited real property review appraisers and five newly accredited agricultural consultants.

The 2018-2019 ASFMRA president Tim Fevold, AFM, notes, “I am humbled and very proud to be a part of such a great organization. Our members are not only dedicated to the society but have the highest ethical and professional standards. The 2018 annual meeting provided us with a great opportunity to not only deliver great content but to recognize individuals who attained their accreditation along with those that have given so much to the society and the professions that we serve.”

Other Awards included

D. Howard Doane Award

Darrell R. Limkeman, AFM, ARA

Carl F. Hertz

Distinguished Service in

Agriculture Award

Bill Northey, undersecretary, farm production and conservation mission area, USDA

Early Career Award

Brian W. Field, ARA

Gold Quill Award

Joseph Dvorak, Ricky Mason, Samuel McNeill and Jordan M. Shockley for their journal article titled “The Process and Lessons Learned from Developing a Farm Management Mobile App –

A Case Study of Grain Transportation.”

Silver Plow Award

Connie S. Burke, who was been the Oklahoma chapter secretary since 2008; Deon Herndon, ARA, who has been the Washington chapter secretary since 2008; and Julie Gable, the Indiana chapter secretary also serving since 2008.

Volunteer of the Year Award

Fred L. Hepler, AFM, AAC

H.E. “Buck” Stalcup Excellence in Education Award

Appraisal Education

JoAnn C. Wall, ARA

Management Education

Mark J. Peterson, AFM, ARA, AAC; Skye Root, AFM, AAC;

Dan Whisenhunt, MBA, AAC; Corey D. Prins, AFM; and Paul A. Burgener, AFM