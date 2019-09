On Sept. 11, ARA signed a letter with The Fertilizer Institute (TFI) addressed to Chairman Paul Tonko, D-NY., and Ranking Member John Shimkus, R-Ill., of the Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change. In the letter, TFI and ARA provided six main recommendations to consider as Congress works to reauthorize the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) program. Read the full letter to learn about the specific recommendations provided by ARA and TFI.