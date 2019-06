In comments submitted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), ARA urged the agency to deny the petition from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) and others that requested the agency reduce the tolerance of the pesticide glyphosate in or on oats and require glyphosate-containing product labels to explicitly prohibit preharvest on oats.

"Glyphosate is one of the most versatile, safe and widely used herbicides in the United States," ARA says in its comments to the EPA.

