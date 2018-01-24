ARA Requests Greater Certainty on Cannabis Policy

The Agricultural Retailers Association sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions last week regarding federal cannabis policy and requesting greater legal certainty, given the conflict between federal and state laws.

"ARA would like assurances that agricultural retailers and other agribusinesses that receive payment for products and services provided to state-approved cannabis-based businesses, whether knowingly or not, can do so without the fear of federal prosecution," the letter states.

ARA supports a short-term legislative fix while a long-term solution is developed regarding federal cannabis policy. The letter was also sent to the National Governors Association and National Association of Attorneys General. Richard Gupton, Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Counsel, is meeting with other groups to rally support for a legislative fix. Read the letter by clicking here ...