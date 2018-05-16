ARA Partners For Nutrient Application & Management Field Demo Day

AEM, ARA, ASA, NAAA and NCGA hosted USDA and EPA to some fascinating demonstrations of modern nutrient application and management technology by the industry leaders at the University of Maryland's Wye Research & Education Center on May 9.

The day featured application and management tools in the field with technical experts on hand to walk participants through the bounty of options producers are utilizing to maximize sustainable food production.

Overall 52 participants from EPA and USDA had the opportunity for a day filled with real life scenarios and equipment that our industry uses for precision nutrient application and management.

ARA hosted a station on Nutrient management services. Bob Willard of Willard Agri-Service reviewed the benefits of soil mapping, agronomy consulting, sensors, plant utilization of nutrients and the 4Rs. Bob also communicated how Willard Agri-Service has used innovative application techniques, formulations and application timing to improve efficiency and producers return on investment.

In addition to the ARA station there were six other educations stops during the demo day.