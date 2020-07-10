ARA Opens Nominations For Rising Stars Class of 2020

Reward and develop emerging leaders at your organization by nominating them for the ARA Rising Stars Class of 2020.

ARA Rising Stars attend the ARA Conference & Expo at a reduced rate where they will learn new skills to apply and expand their network among the top leaders in ag retail.

ARA is excited to announce Atticus as the new sponsor for this program.

New This Year: ARA Navigator 360°

ARA Navigator 360° is a new tool that will assess a leader’s effectiveness in two ways: the level of skill the leader has, and the ability to use those skills appropriately when needed. Through diagnostic feedback, this assessment shows gaps between the leadership the organization has and the leadership the organization needs. Rising Stars will see a list of programs designed specifically to hone their unique competencies throughout their professional career.

Past Rising Stars vary in both age and experience, but show sure signs of emerging as an industry leader. Learn more and submit your nomination(s) today!

Applications are due August 14, 2020.

• more than one individual from the same company may be nominated;

• nominee(s) must be employed by an ARA member company in good standing; and

• nominee(s) must be an individual who has not yet attended the ARA Conference & Expo