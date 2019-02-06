ARA Names 2018 Legislators Of The Year

This week the Agricultural Retailers Association (ARA) recognized Senators Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Roger Wicker, R-Miss., with its 2018 Legislator of the Year award.

“We are pleased to honor two very deserving Senators this year with our Legislator of the Year award,” said ARA President and CEO Daren Coppock. “We are grateful for their dedication and continued support of the agriculture industry.”

In the presentation of the award, Sen. Grassley was recognized for his leadership as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, securing a historic number of federal judicial confirmations during the 115th Congress, including two Supreme Court justices. A longtime supporter of agriculture and agriculture retail, this is the second time Sen. Grassley has been honored as ARA Legislator of the Year.

“Iowa is an agricultural powerhouse. As a leading producer of pork, corn, soybeans and eggs, agriculture anchors Iowa’s economy and helps put food on tables across America,” Sen. Grassley said. “Supporting workers and businesses that help Iowa’s farmers succeed has been a top priority during my time in the Senate. It’s an honor to receive this recognition.”

Senator Wicker was honored for his support on important industry issues, such as promoting precision agriculture and rural broadband deployment.

“With nearly 37,000 farms covering more than 10 million acres and generating more than $7 billion in economic activity, Mississippi is home to many hard-working men and women who provide critical support to our farmers and ranchers,” Sen. Wicker said. “I will continue to promote policies that help America’s agricultural producers thrive.”

ARA presents its Legislator of the Year award annually to a member, or members, of Congress who champion legislation important to the agricultural retail industry. The awards were presented during the ARA Board of Directors and Committee Meetings in Washington, D.C.