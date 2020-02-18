ARA Members Gain Access to White House, USDA, Meetings with Congress

ARA hosted more than 80 member representatives at its 2020 Winter Board Meeting & Legislative Fly-In last week for a chance to share their ideas during ARA Committee meetings and to make their voice heard by their members of Congress, USDA, the White House, and regulatory agencies.

Committee Engagement

Nearly all ARA Committees held in-person meetings in Washington D.C., to ensure the ag retailer is at the center of all upcoming programs, events, resources and policy priorities. Thank you to the Committee members for their participation! Do you want to become more involved with ARA? Join a Committee today!

Hill Meetings with Members of Congress

ARA set up more than 120 meetings to allow ARA members to make their voice heard by their members of Congress about issues impacting their businesses. The policies discussed focused on transportation reform, rural infrastructure and broadband needs, the increasing shortage or drivers and farm workers, and more.

ARA Board at USDA and the White House

ARA board members met with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Undersecretary Bill Northey at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to ask questions about prevent plant dates, trade deal impacts and more. Then, the board attended a White House briefing at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building to hear updates on reforms that will benefit ag retailers from federal agency officials.

Mark your calendar for the 2021 ARA Winter Board Meeting & Legislative Fly-In on Feb. 8-10 in Washington D.C., and make your voice heard on issues impacting your business.

