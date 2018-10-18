ARA Joins Chlorpyrifos Amicus Brief Requesting Rehearing

ARA joined 27 other agricultural organizations in submitting an Amicus Brief to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals related to their decision on August 9, 2018 to revoke the tolerances and registration of the pesticide, chlorpyrifos. The decision by the court is unprecedented as no previous court has previously ordered EPA both to cancel and revoke tolerances for a pesticide. The next step is for the petitioners to respond to EPA’s petition and the supporting amicus briefs. The Ninth Circuit Court ordered that the petitioners have responded by October 16, 2018.



Click here to view the industry coalition letter co-signed by ARA to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler urging EPA petition for a rehearing en banc (11 judges) by the Ninth Circuit.



Click here to view the response by USDA.



Click here to read the Amicus Brief and here for the motion to file as amici.