ARA Installs New Chairman for 2019

The Agricultural Retailers Association (ARA) installed Troy Johnson of Wilbur-Ellis as chairman of the association during the closing session of the 2018 ARA Conference and Expo in Boca Raton, Fla.

“I could not be more proud of what ARA accomplishes each year on behalf of its membership,” said Johnson. “Protecting ag retailers’ freedom to operate is what ARA is all about. Each year it seems new challenges surface, and the board and staff will continue work together to tackle each of them for the good of the industry.”

Johnson succeeds John Oster of Morral Companies in the position. Each chairman serves a one-year term.

“Serving as the organization’s chairman has been an honor,” said Oster. “I take pride in the ag retail industry. We do something that makes a difference for every person on this earth. We have to feed the growing population and working together I know we can do it.”

Johnson shared with attendees his commitment to the association for the coming year, outlining goals that include continuing to strengthen and broaden the membership and keeping the association’s mission front and center in all activities.

“I look forward to serving on behalf of all retailers - regardless of size, geography or ownership,” said Johnson. “I am committed to ensuring that everything we do is representative of the entire agricultural retail industry.”