ARA Hosts Crisis Management Workshop

Fifteen people from a broad base of ARA membership attended this year’s sold-out ARA Crisis Management Workshop, held April 3 -5 in San Diego, CA. ARA created the Crisis Management Workshop based on feedback from the public relations-focused ARA Crisis Communications Training Program.

This important member service, sponsored by FMC, was led by Renato Prestes, FMC environmental health and safety and operational leader, and Jaye L. Hamby, a leader in agricultural education.

The day-and-a-half-long program featured industry best practices and interaction scenarios, and it provided attendees with the tools to create or refine a personalized emergency action plan that is relevant, implementable and sustainable for their businesses and local emergency resources.

Prestes is a global environmental health and safety (EHS) and operational leader with more than 25 years of experience providing clear and compelling EHS vision, developing and communicating strategy and leading transformation initiatives.

He is known for creating solutions, tools and systems to simplify operations and increase productivity as well as integrating EHS and operations into all aspects of daily work. Prestes holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in safety and environmental engineering.

Hamby has a diversified background in agriculture. He has consultative expertise in both the agronomy and livestock market segments and has led launch efforts for crop protection products and livestock pharmaceuticals. Hamby served as a primary consultant for a rebranding initiative for a major agricultural retailer and is often invited to assist agribusinesses with strategic planning. Academically, Hamby has conducted significant agricultural policy research beginning with an implementation analysis of the Food, Agriculture, Conservation, and Trade Act of 1990. Hamby has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from the University of Tennessee, and master’s and doctoral degrees in agricultural education with a specialization in agricultural economics from Oklahoma State University.