ARA Follows Up On Pending Hours Of Service Regulations

On August 23, 2018, FMCSA published an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) seeking public comment on four specific aspects of the HOS rules for which the Agency is considering changes: the short-haul HOS limit; the HOS exception for adverse driving conditions; the 30-minute rest break provision; and the sleeper berth rule to allow drivers to split their required time in the sleeper berth. ARA Senior Vice President of Public Policy & Counsel Richard Gupton attend comments on behalf of the organization at an FMCSA public listening session held last week at DOT’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.
ARA’s comments included support for FMCSA’s modest HOS reforms in addition to the following additional recommendations –
- Support the legislation to eliminate the “planting and harvesting seasons as designated by each state” under the Hours of Service agricultural operations exemption;
- Support expanding the Short Haul air-mile radius to 150 air-miles to ensure consistency with other HOS exemptions;
- Support for a 300 air-mile radius pilot program for companies willing to participate;
- Support an expanded pilot program for Younger Drivers similar to Drive Safe Act (S. 3352 / HR 5358) proposal;
- Support increase in truck weights up to 91,000 pounds, 6-axle trucks with extra braking power; and
- Revisions to the Entry Level Driver Training Program Requirements
Click here to watch Gupton’s comments at the FMCSA Public Listening session at approximately 35 minutes and 30 seconds into the video.