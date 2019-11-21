ARA Commends EPA's RMP Final Rule

The Agricultural Retailers Association (ARA) commends the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in today’s issuance of the Risk Management Program (RMP) Reconsideration Final Rule.

These changes proposed by EPA will promote better emergency planning and public information about accidents while resulting in significant cost savings for RMP-regulated facilities. Building productive relationships with local first responders will foster a better understanding of the facility and ensure first responders know how to approach the facility in the event of an accident to reduce risk and limit the potential for more significant damage or threat to the local community.

The elimination of unnecessary and ineffective safer technologies and alternative analysis, third party audits, and facility chemical hazard information regulatory requirements will save the industry tens of millions of dollars with no adverse impact on safety.

“The RMP program has been working very well,” says Richard Gupton, ARA senior vice president of public policy and counsel.

“The data clearly shows a continuous reduction in accidents of regulated facilities. It is important for EPA to focus on compliance assistance efforts and promoting enhanced coordination between RMP facilities and local first responders.

"ARA and the industry look forward to working with EPA and other agencies on accident prevention and increased compliance assistance with the RMP regulations. This can be enhanced through coordination of voluntary industry programs such as ResponsibleAg and focusing efforts on targeted regulatory updates to address known issues.”

ARA previously submitted comments to EPA on the RMP Reconsideration proposal which contained recommendations that align with what the agency is currently proposing. EPA’s proposal restores practicality, cost-benefit analysis and efficiency to this rule.

Click here for more information from EPA on today's announcement.



