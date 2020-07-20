ARA Celebrates CFATS Reauthorization

Today, following action by the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation reauthorizing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) program for three years, which was set to expire on July 23, 2020. Agricultural Retailers Association President and CEO Daren Coppock released the following statement celebrating this action:

"ARA has been advocating for a longer-term solution for the CFATS program than the piecemeal extensions that had been occurring. We are happy that Congress has now passed this three-year extension and urge the president to sign it into law swiftly.

"Regulatory certainty continues to be a priority for ARA members, and we are pleased to see that outcome for CFATS through this action.

"Ag retailers work every day to ensure that they store, secure and handle all of their products with utmost care and safety. Through efforts of the industry with ResponsibleAg, we are able to continue working together to keep our communities and staff safe while providing the service U.S. farmers need to feed, fuel and clothe the nation."

