ARA Applauds Repeal of 2015 WOTUS Rule

Today Agricultural Retailers Association (ARA) President and CEO Daren Coppock praised an announcement by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Department of the Army repealing the 2015 Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule, which vastly and unclearly expanded the definition of “Waters of the United States” beyond the limits imposed by Congress and affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We have waited a long time for EPA to take this corrective action,” said Coppock. “Agricultural retailers and their farmer customers work together every day to ensure they’re protecting the land and our water. This rule was misguided and we are glad to see it repealed. We look forward to the final language that will provide a realistic, practical and science-based WOTUS rule.”

The repeal of the 2015 regulation is step one in a two-step process. The second step will be when EPA announces the new final rule that would replace the pre-2015 regulation that is now in effect. ARA and its members submitted comments on the proposed new rule.

Click here to read more from EPA.

Click here to read ARA's comments on the new proposed rule.

