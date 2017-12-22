ARA and Yargus-AGI Recognize 2017 Rising Stars

To honor and develop top performers and future leaders in ag retail, the Rising Stars program is organized by ARA and sponsored by Yargus-AGI.
The 2017 Class includes these individuals from the following companies:
Charles Armstrong, Agri-AFC, LLC
Holden Asmus, Asmus Farm Supply
Robert Avalos, CPS/Loveland Products
Todd Christianson, JR Simplot Company
Ross Currence, S.D. Wheat Growers
Eric Dabney, MFA Inc
Paul Dawson, Agri-AFC, LLC
Lee Dickerson, Agri-AFC, LLC
Rob Dowdy, Agri-AFC, LLC
Gary Esselink, Raven Industries
Julia Fletcher, Crop Production Services
Ryan Hahn, Eldon C. Stutsman Inc
John Hoyle, Wilbur-Ellis
Heath Hughes, Agri-AFC, LLC
Josh Hunter, FCI
Shannon Jones, Simplot Grower Solutions
Jennifer Kilber, S.D. Wheat Growers
Zach Limbaugh, Agri-AFC, LLC
Kevin Marshall, Simplot
Katie McWhirter, Eldon C. Stutsman, Inc.
Samantha Murray, CDMS, Inc.
Becca Nichols, J.R. Simplot Company
Joel Nieuwbeerta, Marcus Construction
Kevin Partlow, CRF Tech
Nathaniel Quinn, DowDuPont
Becky Randall, Simplot Grower Solutions
Kathryn Ruddy, FMC
Sally Sanders, Loveland Products, Inc.
Eric Sievers, International Raw Materials
Trae Stewart, Agri-AFC, LLC
Cash Veo, Wilbur Ellis
Comments