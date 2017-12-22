ARA and Yargus-AGI Recognize 2017 Rising Stars

To honor and develop top performers and future leaders in ag retail, the Rising Stars program is organized by ARA and sponsored by Yargus-AGI.

The 2017 Class includes these individuals from the following companies:

Charles Armstrong, Agri-AFC, LLC

Holden Asmus, Asmus Farm Supply

Robert Avalos, CPS/Loveland Products

Todd Christianson, JR Simplot Company

Ross Currence, S.D. Wheat Growers

Eric Dabney, MFA Inc

Paul Dawson, Agri-AFC, LLC

Lee Dickerson, Agri-AFC, LLC

Rob Dowdy, Agri-AFC, LLC

Gary Esselink, Raven Industries

Julia Fletcher, Crop Production Services

Ryan Hahn, Eldon C. Stutsman Inc

John Hoyle, Wilbur-Ellis

Heath Hughes, Agri-AFC, LLC

Josh Hunter, FCI

Shannon Jones, Simplot Grower Solutions

Jennifer Kilber, S.D. Wheat Growers

Zach Limbaugh, Agri-AFC, LLC

Kevin Marshall, Simplot

Katie McWhirter, Eldon C. Stutsman, Inc.

Samantha Murray, CDMS, Inc.

Becca Nichols, J.R. Simplot Company

Joel Nieuwbeerta, Marcus Construction

Kevin Partlow, CRF Tech

Nathaniel Quinn, DowDuPont

Becky Randall, Simplot Grower Solutions

Kathryn Ruddy, FMC

Sally Sanders, Loveland Products, Inc.

Eric Sievers, International Raw Materials

Trae Stewart, Agri-AFC, LLC

Cash Veo, Wilbur Ellis